18 killed as buses collide on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Not less than 18 travellers have been killed, following an accident which occurred along the Lagos-Ibaban expressway.

Bisi Kazeem, public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

According to Kazeem, 25 people were involved in the accident which occurred on Saturday around the Isara bridge area, but seven people survived.

He said two Mazda buses and a Toyota Previa bus were involved in a collision, which resulted in a fire incident.

He added that the other victims were burnt beyond recognition.

“The collision of the two Mazda buses with unidentified colours and registration numbers with the Previa bus, resulted in an explosion which involved all the three vehicles.

“However, seven out of the two Mazda buses on the right lane survived while others were caught up in the inferno and got burnt beyond recognition.

“And those in the Previa bus which had assumedly committed the road traffic violation got burnt beyond recognition.”

Kazeem, according to NAN, said the accident happened at about 10:20pm and was caused by overspeeding and road traffic violation.

He said Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC corps marshal, advised travellers to avoid night travel, adding that overspeeding and road traffic violations increase fatalities of road traffic crashes during night travels.

Oyeyemi also urged road users to endeavour to drive safely and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.