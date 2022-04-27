Ooni to host Osinbajo, others at 4th Annual World Omoluabi Day Award

By Sunday Oguntuyi

In a bid to honour distinguished sons and daughters of Oduduwa in different walks of life, as well as individuals from other parts of Nigeria, Yoruba Council Worldwide (Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye), has slated 4th Annual World Omoluabi Day Festival and Omoluabi Royal ICON (ORI) Awards for 1st May, 2022.

The event is scheduled to be hosted by His Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, The Ooni of Ife at the Ojaja Arena Banquet Hall, Ife Grand Resorts and Suites, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A statement signed by the Global President, Yoruba Council Worldwide (Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye), Aare Oladotun Hassan, made available to journalists on Wednesday, said the event specifically aimed at celebrating and appreciating distinguished Nigerians with uncommon integrity, hardworking spirit, intelligence, perseverance, intellectualism, while acknowledging their landmark achievements and unquantifiable commitments of this year’s Nominees of the Omoluabi Pataki Oodua in our today’s society.

He added that The World Omoluabi Day Festival and ORI Awards is continually committed towards raising aggressive awareness campaign against the rampant pervasive social vices, cultism, ritualism, cybercrime, teenage sex: effects and way out.

Aare Oladotun expressed his concerns about daily news of ritual killings, kidnappings, cultism, teenage sex, sexual abuse, domestic violence, prostitution and internet fraud and scam popularly called Yahoo Yahoo or most gruesome is Yahooplus (Ritualism) among others.

In his words, “We cannot overemphasise the lost grounds and how deep this endemic and cancerous lack of Omoluabi ethos has destroyed our renowned good behavioural conducts and attitudinal values, morals and spirit of hardwork in Yoruba Land (ile Kaaro Oojire) and by extension Nigeria at large.

“Omoluabi is a symbology and descriptive way of identifying a true born good character of hardwork, perseverance integrity and intellectual acumen filled with divine wisdom, this are common sense and attitudes Yoruba are respected for in our environment in the past, regrettably now lacking in our today’s society.

“Most unfortunately, we have lost lots of our youths and children to drug abuse, early sex, ritualistic tendencies, prostitution and juvenile delinquency traits to mention a few.”

The 2022 edition of ORI Awards has dignitaries such as Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON as Key Note Speaker, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, House Committee Chairman on Youth, Federal House of Representatives is the Guest Speaker, while Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola is the Chief Host, Alongside other Governors of Southwestern and Yoruba indigenous speaking States: Kogi, Kwara, Edo And Delta States respectively.

Awardees are: Sijibomi Ogundele of Sijimoto, Wale Ayilara, Arch Wale Folami, Hon. John Campos Ogundare, Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East LGA as Asoju Odo Oodua Agbaye, other expected guests are captains of industries, political leaders and other eminent Nigerians.

Yoruba Council Worldwide thereafter demand that the Government at all levels needs to do more and wake up to its responsibility of total war against indiscipline(Kick Against Indiscipline-KAI), rampant pervasive minor and teenage sex and ritual killings cum terrorism.

“The only way forward is for all of us to join our hands together to build our heritage respectively.

“We must imbibe the ethos of love, hardwork, integrity and build confidence in our present generations of Youths before its too late.” Aare Oladotun said.