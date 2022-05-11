2023: Emeka Nwajiuba resigns as education minister, others to follow

Nigeria’s junior minister for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has resigned from office to pursue his presidential ambition on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Nwajiuba resigned on Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered all ministers and aides seeking elective offices in 2023 to resign before Monday.

The president gave the order during the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Nwajiuba is one of the presidential hopefuls in Buhari’s cabinet.

Others are, tansport minister Rotimi Amaechi, Niger-Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio, labour minister Chris Ngige, science and technology minister Ogbonnaya Onu.

Attorney general, Abubakar Malami who is running for Kebbi governorship, mines minister Uche Ogar who is running for governor of Abia and and women affairs minister Pauline Tallen, are also expected to resign.