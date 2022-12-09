Primate Elijah Ayodele, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has warned Nigerians against choosing the wrong president in 2023, noting that they would face greater hardship by doing so.

The clergy noted that one of the three leading presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Tinubu of APC will bring about unprecedented suffering if elected president.

Primate Ayodele warned that Nigerians would buy imported rice for N80,000 and local rice between N30,000-N40,000 if they choose the wrong president among the three frontrunners.

He explained that things would worsen, and Nigerians couldn’t afford to choose a candidate without seeking God’s direction.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele urged the citizens to go on their knees to ask God for the best choice because consulting with humans will only lead to failure.

According to Ayodele: “Nigerians will buy imported rice for N80,000 if we vote for the wrong candidate, local rice will be 30,000, Diesel will sell for N1500. If we vote for the wrong one, one of the three candidates is wrong for Nigeria, we need to be on alert.

“Nigerians must go on their knees to pray to God for the best choice for Nigeria in 2023. It is not by noise. We need a divine person that God will choose for us; human consultation will fail us in 2023. Human consultation will only lead us to worse situations. We need divine intervention. The best for us may not be the best for God; let God have his way in 2023.”