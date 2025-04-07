JAMB uncovers 585 fake A/Level certificates, indicts some institutions

The Joint Admissions and

Matriculation Board (JAMB) , on Monday, announced that it has

uncovered at least 585 A/Level

forged certificates in 2025 alone.

This startling revelation was made by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a virtual meeting with staff of the Board held on 2nd April 2025 in preparation for the 2025 Mock-UTME and UTME.

Prof Oloyede condemned the worrisome prevalence of fake A/L certificates, stating that it was to curb the menace that the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPED) was established.

NIPED is a platform for managing and collecting data related to post-secondary education in Nigeria.

According to the Jambulletin, the Registrar noted that more worrisome and heart-rending was the upload of 13

out of these forged JMB certificates

by the Professional Registration

Centres (PRCs) which are being

investigated.

He stated that out of the 13 cases

being investigated by the police, four

culprits have been apprehended and

are currently assisting the police and

relevant authorities towards apprehending the ringleaders of these examination cartels.

He, however, added that the investigation revealed that there were internal collaborators in the institutions aiding cases and abetting this gross misconduct.

The Registrar also disclosed that there were reports from some CBT Centres on extortion of candidates for services expected to be free, adding that this mind-boggling revelation were not too good for the system.

He, therefore, enjoined staff to be

committed to their duties and

shunned those acts that could

undermine the integrity of the Board