JAMB uncovers 585 fake A/Level certificates, indicts some institutions
The Joint Admissions and
Matriculation Board (JAMB) , on Monday, announced that it has
uncovered at least 585 A/Level
forged certificates in 2025 alone.
This startling revelation was made by the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, during a virtual meeting with staff of the Board held on 2nd April 2025 in preparation for the 2025 Mock-UTME and UTME.
Prof Oloyede condemned the worrisome prevalence of fake A/L certificates, stating that it was to curb the menace that the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPED) was established.
NIPED is a platform for managing and collecting data related to post-secondary education in Nigeria.
According to the Jambulletin, the Registrar noted that more worrisome and heart-rending was the upload of 13
out of these forged JMB certificates
by the Professional Registration
Centres (PRCs) which are being
investigated.
He stated that out of the 13 cases
being investigated by the police, four
culprits have been apprehended and
are currently assisting the police and
relevant authorities towards apprehending the ringleaders of these examination cartels.
He, however, added that the investigation revealed that there were internal collaborators in the institutions aiding cases and abetting this gross misconduct.
The Registrar also disclosed that there were reports from some CBT Centres on extortion of candidates for services expected to be free, adding that this mind-boggling revelation were not too good for the system.
He, therefore, enjoined staff to be
committed to their duties and
shunned those acts that could
undermine the integrity of the Board