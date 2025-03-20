Ogun govt tasks zonal education officers on capacity building 

As part of requirements for effective assessment and monitoring of students’ progress and academic achievements, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) in Ogun State have been charged to upgrade their professional capabilities, as the government is interested in the development of every learner in the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Oluwatosin Oloko, mentioned this in an interview with journalists, after a stakeholders’ engagement meeting on the implementation of the National Education Quality Assurance Policy (NEQAP), saying ZEOs should endeavor to upscale their scripts, to foster a more equitable and effective education system.

She explained, “In our State, the education of the learners is paramount, no matter the background and financial resources of the parents and students. We would ensure they have excellent and quality educational system.”

Mrs. Oloko reiterated the State government’s commitment to prioritising education by ensuring that learners receive a quality educational system regardless of their background or financial status, disclosing that government had also introduced a technology that assigns a unique Learners Identification Number (LIN) to each learner, verifying their enrollment in a particular school.

The Permanent Secretary urged the ZEOs to implement all they had been taught during the NEQAP, imploring parents to take active roles in their children’s education by providing necessary tools and adhering to school resumption.

In her lecture, the Director, NEQAP, Mrs. Arinola Oyegunwa, explained that the training was designed to reshape the future of basic and secondary education in Nigeria, as it addresses various aspects of quality assurance, assessment, monitoring and evaluation of schools.

‘’The training was designed to ensure that schools are properly monitored and supervised to achieve improved learning outcomes. It also seeks to establish credibility in educational systems, evaluate student performance, and assess academic outcomes. Furthermore, the training will examine the upgrade of teaching methods and learning materials, ensuring that state curricula are comprehensive and tailored to the age of learners,” she stated.

Mrs. Oyegunwa however, appealed to the state government to provide the necessary tools, ensure adequate implementation and instruments for the teachers for positive results, imploring ZEOs to report facts rather than personal opinions, promote transparency and accountability in the education system.