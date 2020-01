Google on Thursday, honoured late Nigerian filmmaker and broadcasting executive, Amaka Igwe on her posthumous birthday by displaying her image on its platform.

Igwe who was born in Enugu on January 2, 1954, passed away on April 28, 2014.

She was the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios.

Igwe was one of the second outstanding generation filmmakers who helped begin the video film era of Nigerian cinema.