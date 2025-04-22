IGP Orders Withdrawal of Mobile Police from Unauthorized Duties, Launches PMF Reform

In a sweeping move to reposition the Police Mobile Force (PMF) for optimal performance, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from all unauthorised assignments, particularly non-operational roles involving private individuals and VIPs.

Egbetokun made this known during a strategic conference with PMF Squadron Commanders held on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The directive, which forms part of a broader reform plan, aims to restore the unit’s effectiveness as an elite tactical force capable of addressing Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the development in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the IGP is determined to return the PMF to its core mandate as a rapid response and crisis intervention unit.

“The Police Mobile Force was established as the elite strike unit of the Nigeria Police, meant to respond swiftly to riots, emergencies, and violent disturbances,” Egbetokun said. “However, its effectiveness has been compromised by the increasing deployment of personnel to perform guard and escort duties for individuals and VIPs.”

To realign the PMF with its foundational objectives, the IGP rolled out a series of immediate and long-term measures, including:

Immediate withdrawal of PMF personnel from unauthorized beats and private assignments.

Quarterly training sessions focused on ethics, professionalism, and tactical readiness.

Mandatory standby of fully equipped, combat-ready units across all Squadrons.

Heightened accountability for PMF commanders regarding the behavior and performance of their personnel.

Egbetokun stressed that PMF commanders must lead by example through active supervision, regular training drills, and the reinforcement of discipline and respect for human rights.

“The success of this reform depends on proactive leadership and a shared commitment to operational excellence,” he said.

The statement also noted plans to introduce new leadership strategies and capacity-building programs designed to equip PMF operatives with modern policing skills in line with international best practices.

While expressing gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support, the IGP also acknowledged the contributions of international partners in providing technical assistance and advanced training for the Force.

Egbetokun charged PMF commanders to view the reform not just as a directive, but as a professional and moral duty to reposition the unit for national security advancement.

“We remain fully committed to the core mission of the Nigeria Police Force — protecting lives, property, and preserving peace across the country,” he concluded.