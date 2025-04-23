Connect with us

Nation

APC alerts Nigerians against paying N85,000 for fake Tinubu scheme
Advertisement

Nation

Badminton court collapse kills Taekwondo coach in Ilorin during rainstorms

Nation

‘Go and compete with my well trained children,’ MC Oluomo defends ‘kundusi’ grammatical gaffe

Nation

IGP Orders Withdrawal of Mobile Police from Unauthorized Duties, Launches PMF Reform

Nation

Burkina Faso Claims to Foil Coup Attempt, Accuses Ivory Coast of Harboring Plotters

Nation

Two Nollywood actors confirmed dead in Owerri house party

Nation

JUST IN: Pope Francis is dead

Nation

Bakare, Kukah criticise Tinubu’s policies, bemoan rising insecurity

Nation

Killings: Danjuma calls for self-defence, as Shettima visits Plateau today

Nation

Man passes on during wife’s 60th birthday in Lagos

Nation

APC alerts Nigerians against paying N85,000 for fake Tinubu scheme

Published

2 hours ago

on

APC alerts Nigerians against paying N85,000 for fake Tinubu scheme

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the general public to be wary of a scam message by suspected fraudsters, asking for bank details for payment of “N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment” and asking interested persons to call 07078309083.

APC, in a statement, on Tuesday, by its national publicity secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, stated that the message was a scam, enjoining members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message.

The party called on relevant security agencies to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *