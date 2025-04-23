APC alerts Nigerians against paying N85,000 for fake Tinubu scheme

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the general public to be wary of a scam message by suspected fraudsters, asking for bank details for payment of “N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment” and asking interested persons to call 07078309083.

APC, in a statement, on Tuesday, by its national publicity secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, stated that the message was a scam, enjoining members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message.

The party called on relevant security agencies to urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.