Glo TV, an innovative television streaming service launched by Globacom, has continued to excite viewers with qualitative contents. The service is available on Android, IOS apps and Web platforms and features Live Channels and Video-On-Demand with a catch-up feature.

The mobile television service powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology guarantees pleasant streaming experience has positively altered the IPTV landscape in Nigeria with highly sought-after content beamed to subscribers via their desktop and mobile handheld devices.

Glo TV brings engaging, interactive and premium entertainment content through a rich bouquet of offerings including hundreds of live entertainment programmes, music, documentary, news, original shows, fashion, lifestyle, kiddies’ interest channels and over 1,000 videos.

On the Channel Roster, Lollykids, a global TV project channel supports talented children from around the world from schools, children’s academies and theatres in every country is top on the bouquet for the future leaders of the nation. The channel serves as a constant television stage where children can perform and afterwards music events are organized with these talented kids to showcase their talents and even improve on them.

The channel is billed to give healthy entertainment and robust education to children of all ages. This will ensure that they are not only acquiring new knowledge, but that they are also adequately entertained in line with the best practices of television viewership.

In the same vein, African Movie Channel Series brings a long list of entertaining movies from 14 countries on the continent while Zee Cinema, a Hindi-language movie channel and the oldest 24-hour movie channel in India comes with English subtitles just as another channel devoted to Christian documentary and biography channel also features drama, comedy, action, and educational programmes for followers of Christ.

For the young and the young-at-heart comes Trace Urban which is an exclusive mix of the best international hits and artistes, with a focus on urban music like Rhythm &Blues, Hip Hop, electro pop and dance pop, which are the most popular genres for audience ranging from 15-34 years old.

Football TV brings the latest news about the best European championships, various documentaries about famous football players, coaches and clubs; football pro tips and helpful skills to become better players, while Wsports serenades the womenfolk with the best of women sports and championship matches.

Similarly, subscribers who are news lovers and want to follow international news as it breaks can catch up with news-on-the-go channels including Aljazeera and France24, while subscribers who have interest in documentary channels can watch CGTN and RT Documentary, among many others.