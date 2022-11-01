Glo to give out 20 houses, 24 cars to subscribers

Telecom service provider, Globacom, at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, announced the commencement of its annual End of Year promo tagged Glo “Festival of Joy”.

The proudly Nigerian telecoms powerhouse will give out 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines, and 1,000 rechargeable fans, in its 2022 End of Year promo.

To take part in the promo, voice and data subscribers only have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge between N3,000 and N15,000 (voice and data during the promo period) and be eligible to win the prizes on offer. The more recharges, the higher the chances of winning.

To win the grand prize of 20 units of 3-bedroom houses, subscribers must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period.

In a statement made available to the press by that “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before-experienced promo.”

Continuing, the company which celebrated 19 years of revolutionary impact in the telecoms industry in August stated that “lucky subscribers who take part in our End of Year promo which will run from October 2022 to January 2023 will be eligible to win fantastic life-changing prizes.”

There will be draws in Lagos as well as other cities including Abuja, Port, Harcourt, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Jos, and Warri.