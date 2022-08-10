Glo promises subscribers exciting experience with EPL Data Packs

Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has promised its soccer-loving customers an exciting time on the network as it unveils another customer –centric offer dubbed EPL data packs.

The company explained in a press statement released in Lagos on Tuesday that with the plan, customers will receive 4GB when they buy N500 data packs while N1, 000 data packs come with 10GB.

Said Glo, “We are delighted to launch the EPL data packs to enable all our esteemed customers enjoy the 2022/ 2023 English Premier League season. The packs are another in a series of innovative and affordable price offerings which allows our customers to watch 38 matches involving their darling teams at a much cheaper rate”.

The data packs will be available during the matches which will last for a duration of 2 hours, during which customers can browse whatever catches their fancy, Glo disclosed,

Globacom which explained that the packs are not restricted only to football matches added that customer can browse anything on the internet as long as it is commensurate with the volume and validity that is applicable to the packs.

“The EPL data bundles are only available during the matches and validity is 24hrs only after which it expires”, Glo revealed.

The data grandmasters said further that customers can buy the data packs during EPL matches by scanning the QR code shown on the TV during the matches or they can dial *777# and go to football data packs to purchase the data packs. They can also dial *777# or *120*0# to check their data balance