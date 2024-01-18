Glo gets reprieve as NCC suspends planned disconnection of its users from MTN

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended the disconnection of Globacom Limited (Glo) by MTN Nigeria over interconnection debt.

The commission said in a statement on Thursday, that the decision was reached after the telcos agreed to resolve all outstanding issues between them.

The fresh directive comes almost two weeks after the regulator permitted MTN to commence the phased disconnection of Glo with effect from January 18, 2024, (today) due to the long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

The NCC had granted MTN approval to disconnect Glo from its network over interconnect debt to the tune of about N6bn.

NCC, in a document Monday, titled: ‘Pre-Disconnection Notice,’ notified the public and subscribers of Globacom that approval has been granted for the partial disconnection of Globacom from MTN Nigeria due to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

NCC, in the document, signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, explained that Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given opportunity to comment and state its case.

The Commission had said, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have significant or justifiable reasons for non-payment of the interconnect charges.

“All subscribers are, therefore requested to take notice that the Commission has approved the Partial Disconnection of Globacom to MTN in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 and Paragraph 9 of the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012.

“At the expiration of 10 days from January 8, 2024, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN, but will be able to receive calls.

“The Partial Disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to Globacom network,” it stated.

NCC said this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by it.

