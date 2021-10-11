Business Hallmark

Here are some reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper:

1. Wheat ban worsens Nigeria’s food crisis

2. MTN Nigeria offers N90bn bond for sale

3. Insecurity: Fear grips Nigeria’s political leaders, elite

4. 2023: New battle lines over zoning

5. 2023: Bakare launches new political movement, rejects zoning

6. Anambra polls threatened as State of emergency looms

7. Increasing apathy threatens capital market growth

8. 2022 budget deficit financing to deepen Nigeria’s debt crisis

9. Terrorism: Pressure mounts on Buhari to name sponsors

10. Making nonsense of 2022 budget (Part 1)

11. Separatist agitations pose threat to Nigeria’s continued existence – Ihejirika

12. Anambra 2021: Another APGA chieftain joins APC

13. Electoral Bill: Senate, Reps C’ttees to meet for harmonisation

14. NUPENG calls off planned strike to allow government address grievances

15. Nigeria’s external reserve rise to $42bn on Eurobond inflow

