The Board of Conoil Plc says it will pay a total sum of about N960 million to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st of December, 2020.

The company in a recent notice issued filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said it would pay a final dividend of N1.50 per share on all the outstanding 693,952,117 ordinary shares of the company. This brings the total dividend payout to qualified shareholders to approximately N960 million.

The final dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 19th of November, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Compan y’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The conditions for qualification demands that only shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, 2nd July, 2021 and who have completed their e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar (Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited) to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts, are qualified to participate.

The recent dividend declaration of N1.50 is 25% lower than the amount declared in corresponding period of last year (FY 2019: N2 per share).