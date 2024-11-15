Four Kogi varsity lecturers sacked for sexual misdemeanors

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, has given approval for the dismissal of four lecturers for engaging in examination misconduct and sexual misdemeanor.

It was gathered that the governing council gave the nod at its Second Council Meeting on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of the probe following allegations of examination malpractices and sexual harassment levelled against the lecturers last year.

The council, under the leadership of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, appreciated the university management for following due process in the investigation that followed the allegations of examination misconduct and sexual harassment against the lecturers.

Ndoma-Egba said, “The council will not tolerate any unethical conduct in the university” and urged the university to quickly process the remaining cases of misconduct pending, especially the one in the Faculty of Science that is trending in the media.

While cautioning staff members and lecturers against all forms of molestation of students, the council said no misconduct would be swept under the carpet.

It also advised the students always to speak out when they are molested.