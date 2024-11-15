Connect with us

Education in Nigeria Nation

Four Kogi varsity lecturers sacked for sexual misdemeanors
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

Abia begins implementation of  white paper on ABSUU, appoints new VC, management

Education in Nigeria Nation

We won't call off strike until our salary arrears are cleared, SSANU insists

Education in Nigeria Nation

Non academic staff of federal universities begin indefinite strike over withheld salaries

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND has dispensed over N10bn student loan to date, says agency's boss

Education in Nigeria Nation

FG sets up panel to renegotiate 2009 agreement on revamp of public universities

Education in Nigeria Nation

Yayale Ahmed leads FG/ASUU negotiation team

Education in Nigeria Nation

Basic education remains free, compulsory - Abia govt

Education in Nigeria Nation

Strike: ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum

Education in Nigeria Nation

Private schools’ proprietors cry out over diminishing students’ population, shrinking revenues

Education in Nigeria

Four Kogi varsity lecturers sacked for sexual misdemeanors

Published

2 hours ago

on

Four Kogi varsity lecturers sacked for sexual misdemeanors

The Governing Council of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, has given approval for the dismissal of four lecturers for engaging in examination misconduct and sexual misdemeanor.

It was gathered that the governing council gave the nod at its Second Council Meeting on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of the probe following allegations of examination malpractices and sexual harassment levelled against the lecturers last year.

The council, under the leadership of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, appreciated the university management for following due process in the investigation that followed the allegations of examination misconduct and sexual harassment against the lecturers.

Ndoma-Egba said, “The council will not tolerate any unethical conduct in the university” and urged the university to quickly process the remaining cases of misconduct pending, especially the one in the Faculty of Science that is trending in the media.

While cautioning staff members and lecturers against all forms of molestation of students, the council said no misconduct would be swept under the carpet.

It also advised the students always to speak out when they are molested.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *