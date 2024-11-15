Three nabbed for stealing phones from accident victims in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing phones from accident victims in Ikeja.

The command in a post on its X page on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, a few meters away from the accident scene while trying to escape with the phones.

The command said men of the rapid response squad (RRS) assisted the accident victims to the hospital.

“The agency arrested these suspects—Isaiah Adegbenro, 38; Edet Johnson, 30; and Efe Sowemimo, 28—on Wednesday,” the post reads.

“The suspects were apprehended a few metres away from the accident point while trying to escape with the phones.

“The accident victims were heading towards Ikeja in a red Toyota Camry 2010 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a road divider in front of Adeyemi Bero end of Governor Road, Alausa, Ikeja.

“The suspects, who were close to the scene when the accident happened, rather than assist the driver and the occupants out of the badly damaged vehicle, were ransacking the victims’ pockets and vehicle.

“Stolen from the accident’s victims were an iPhone 15, valued at N1,300,00.00, and an iPhone 12 worth N620,000.00.

The force added that the suspects made significant confessions and will face court charges as directed by Shola Jejeloye, the RRS commander.