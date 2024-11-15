Connect with us

Nation

NIWA boss, Oyebamiji confered with honorary fellow of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

Four Kogi varsity lecturers sacked for sexual misdemeanors

Nation

Three nabbed for stealing phones from accident victims in Lagos

Nation

No cause for alarm over Lakurawa terrorist group, membership not more than 200 —Gen Laka

Nation

Tinubu means well for you, Makinde assures Nigerians

Nation

NSA, Ribadu lied over Nigeria oil production output

Nation Religion

Methodist church elevates secretary general, 13 others as bishops

Nation

Libya deports seven Nigerians, others over law violations

Nation

US govt places $25k bounty on Nigerian wanted for murder of minor

Nation

Mining site collapses in Plateau, kills 13

Nation

NIWA boss, Oyebamiji confered with honorary fellow of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria

Published

32 mins ago

on

NIWA boss, Oyebamiji confered with honorary fellow of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria

 

Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has been conferred with the Honorary Fellow Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (FCIOTA) ‘for his sterling qualities and outstanding performance in the maritime transport industry in the country.’

This is even as the FCIOTA’s Governing Council extolled Oyebamiji’s exemplary leadership since assumption of office as NIWA Managing Director, saying his performance is second to none since the creation of the Agency.

The conferment is also in recognition of Oyebamiji’s landmark achievements and tremendous contributions to nation’s building, national socioeconomic developments and unwavering commitment towards the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry led by Honourable Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyebamiji was honoured at the FCIOTA’s 6th National Transport Conference, held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

According to the Governing Council and Members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, the conferment is a clear testimony to Oyebamiji’s relentless efforts to reposition and turn around the socioeconomic fortunes of NIWA as manifested in the giant strides recorded so far.

The FCIOTA President, Prince Segun Ochuko Obayendo who acknowledged Oyebamiji’s administrative acumen and managerial prowess, said his stellar performance and quality service delivery is topnotch, just as he hailed the proactive steps to ensure all round security and safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

He maintained that the conferment of the FCIOTA’s honorary on Oyebamiji strictly based on merit.

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria is the leading and premier chartered professional transport body in Nigeria providing training, membership and certification of transport professionals.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *