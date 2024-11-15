NIWA boss, Oyebamiji confered with honorary fellow of Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria

Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has been conferred with the Honorary Fellow Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (FCIOTA) ‘for his sterling qualities and outstanding performance in the maritime transport industry in the country.’

This is even as the FCIOTA’s Governing Council extolled Oyebamiji’s exemplary leadership since assumption of office as NIWA Managing Director, saying his performance is second to none since the creation of the Agency.

The conferment is also in recognition of Oyebamiji’s landmark achievements and tremendous contributions to nation’s building, national socioeconomic developments and unwavering commitment towards the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry led by Honourable Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyebamiji was honoured at the FCIOTA’s 6th National Transport Conference, held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

According to the Governing Council and Members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, the conferment is a clear testimony to Oyebamiji’s relentless efforts to reposition and turn around the socioeconomic fortunes of NIWA as manifested in the giant strides recorded so far.

The FCIOTA President, Prince Segun Ochuko Obayendo who acknowledged Oyebamiji’s administrative acumen and managerial prowess, said his stellar performance and quality service delivery is topnotch, just as he hailed the proactive steps to ensure all round security and safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

He maintained that the conferment of the FCIOTA’s honorary on Oyebamiji strictly based on merit.

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria is the leading and premier chartered professional transport body in Nigeria providing training, membership and certification of transport professionals.