Adebayo Obajemu

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has disclosed that the Federal Government has concluded plans to embark on a programme to electrify 200Primary Healthcare Centres and all the 104 Unity Schools across the country.

He explained that the mini-grid, which would be taken up by the Federal Ministry of Power, was also designed to provide solar-powered streetlights to the host communities of the healthcare centres and within the environment of the schools.

The minister stated that the decision was taken to revolutionise and ease the learning process in the unity schools and to facilitate uninterrupted healthcare services to the rural communities.

Following the recent attacks on some schools, he noted that the lightening programme would enhance the security arrangements around the schools.

According to Mamman, this is expected to create jobs and provide energy access to the unserved or underserved communities across all the geo-political zones in the country.

He added that the programme which would be handled by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was part of the Federal Government’s plan to achieve 30 per cent renewable energy sources by 2030