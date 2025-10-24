Winifred Akpani

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, Dame Winifred Akpani OFR, has been named the winner of the Year 2024/25 Zik Prize in Entrepreneurial Leadership.

According to the Advisory Board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the awards, Dame Winifred Akpani was honoured for her massive contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

In a statement signed by PPRAC’s Head of Selection Committee, Prof. Pat Utomi and made available to Business Hallmark, Akpani has been able to drive national prosperity and economic empowerment through sheer resilience and integrity.

“Dame Winifred Akpani OFR, Founder and CEO of Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, has harnessed enterprise to drive economic empowerment, integrity, and national resilience.

“From a modest N200,000 startup, Akpani has built a massive multimillion-dollar oil and gas empire, operating several hundreds of mega filling stations nationwide and holding upstream stakes, revolutionizing Nigeria’s downstream sector with strategic acumen.

“A former chairman of DAPPMAN, she has helped shape policies strengthening indigenous firms. Recognized as an African Female Economic Champion, she is a beacon of entrepreneurial fortitude.

“Her enduring legacy, from humble origins to billion-dollar impact, proves visionary women can fuel Nigeria’s prosperity, embodying Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s vision for African progress

Apart from the founder and CEO of Northwest Petroleum & Gas Company Limited, other distinguished Nigerians were also honoured with the Zik Prize in Leadership awards.

They are Governors Peter Mbah and Ademola Adeleke of Enugu and Osun States; Founder and CEO, Chapel Hill Denham Group, Bolaji Balogun and Founder/CEO, North-West Petroleum and Kwara State First Lady, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

According to Utomi, the 2024/2025 honorees embody the ideals of visionary leadership, ethical governance, and societal transformation espoused by Dr Azikiwe.

“These laureates represent the best of African leadership: bold, people-centred, and transformative. They remind us that Africa’s destiny lies in the hands of leaders who serve with courage, compassion, and integrity”, Utomi said.

The announcement of the awards was accompanied by a solemn tribute to the late Chairman of PPRAC, Prof. Jubril Aminu, who passed away in June 2025.

The Centre praised its visionary leadership and lifelong dedication to promoting excellence in public service across Africa.

Established in 1995 to immortalise the legacy of Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Zik Prize continues to celebrate transformative leadership across Africa and the Diaspora.

Over the years, it has honoured outstanding figures, such as Dr Nelson Mandela, President Julius Nyerere, Prof. Dora Akunyili, and Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

This year, the awardees were recognised for their trailblazing achievements in governance, entrepreneurship, professional excellence, and humanitarian service.

The formal presentation ceremony of the Zik Prize Awards would take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.