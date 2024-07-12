Court grants N10bn bail to Buhari’s minister facing N33bn fraud charges

Engr Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power who was remanded in prison custody over alleged N33 billion fraud, secured bail in the sum of N10 billion from the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice James Omotosho, granted the defendant, who is answering a 12-count charge, bail to the tune of N10 billion with two sureties in the like sum.

The court held that the sureties must be owners of landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, with a minimum valuation of N750 million.

It ordered the sureties to submit their three-year tax clearance certificate and depose to an affidavit of means, adding that both the defendant and the sureties must submit certified copies of their bank statements with their recent passport photographs.

More so, the trial judge ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport to the registrar of the court.

He held that the registrar must verify all the documents before the defendant is released from custody.

In the alternative, the court said the sureties could submit a bank guarantee or bond in the sum of N10bn.

It held that the defendant should remain in prison custody, pending the perfection of all the bail conditions.

The case was subsequently adjourned until September 25 for a hearing.

The former Minister, who pleaded not guilty to the charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against him, had, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Femi Ate, SAN, begged the court to admit him to bail on liberal terms.

His bail application, dated July 11, was anchored on the provisions of Sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as well as Sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015.

The defendant told the court that he was on administrative bail for over two years, saying he never violated any of the conditions the anti-graft agency handed to him.

While praying the court to exercise its discretion in his favour, the erstwhile minister said he would always be available for his trial, adding that he had reliable persons that would stand surety for him.

He further assured the court that he would not interfere with or influence any of the witnesses billed to testify against him in the matter.

On its part, the EFCC, through its lawyer, Mr. A. O. Mohammed, said it was not opposed to the defendant’s request for bail.

However, it prayed the court to impose conditions that would warrant the defendant attending his trial.

Advertisement

Mamman, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was arrested in 2021, about four months after he was removed from office by ex-President Buhari.

EFCC, among other things, alleged that he conspired with staff members of the ministry to divert about N22bn that was meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The anti-graft agency said its investigations revealed that the suspects used the funds to acquire choice assets, both within and outside the country.

News continues after this Advertisement