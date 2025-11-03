Nigeria loses10,000mw electricity locked up in idle plants as darkness continues

Over 10,000 megawatts of electricity are being wasted across different idle plants scattered across the nation despite outages in the country.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who decried the country’s wastefulness in the energy sector, made this revelation in Lagos at the weekend.

According to Adelabu, more than 10 gigawatts of generation capacity remain stranded nationwide while millions of citizens live in darkness.

Speaking at the just-concluded Nigeria Energy Conference in Lagos, the minister said the country’s immediate problem was not generation but the inability to transmit and distribute the energy already available.

He described the country as wasteful because plants that should light up businesses and homes were left idle without considering the cost of construction.

“In Nigeria today, we have over 10 gigawatts of stranded generation capacity. Yes, we have energy being generated or installed all over the country that we are not even using.

“Generation will not be our immediate problem today, but stable transmission and effective distribution to the household, with full metering”.

Energy that will power industries, create jobs, and even support electricity exports to our neighbouring countries through the regional power pool is all stranded”, he said.

The minister lamented that several government-built assets worth billions have been left idle for years, saying the country was being lazy and carefree.

Citing examples, he said the Aluminium Smelting Company in Akwa Ibom hosts six turbines of 90 megawatts each, a total of 540 megawatts, that have been lying fallow for two decades simply because of a short transmission gap.

“It’s been there for the past 20 years, not operating. There are power issues because it is not connected to the bridge.

“But that is not the story. The story is that, inside that factory, there is a 540-megawatt turbine for power generation in good condition.

“They have about six turbines of 90 megawatts each. Each of these turbines has a capacity for an additional 20 megawatts, which is 120 megawatts, plus 540. It is a potential 660 megawatts of power that has been there for the past 20 years.

“And we are not even bothered, just because there are fewer than four kilometres of line to be connected to the 330-132 kV substation.

“Can you see how wasteful we are in this country? Beside it is the Ibom power station, less than two kilometres away, with a regular gas supply. And we have been wasting power-generating assets built with the funds and resources of this country”, Adelabu lamented.

The minister said he proceeded from there to the Port Harcourt Refinery, where another 84-megawatt power facility has been wasting away.

“From there, I drove straight to the NNPC’s Port Harcourt Refinery Company. They have an existing 84-megawatt power capacity that is wasting away: a thermal plant. Built for NNPC, though NNPC is not consuming up to 20 megawatts. We have 60 megawatts of power stranded in that location inside Port Harcourt, and Port Harcourt Disco is complaining of a lack of supply of energy from the grid.

“Meanwhile, there is a wasted asset. And by extension, it is not just 84 megawatts that is wasted; they have an additional potential of 120 megawatts to be constructed using the same facility, that is 200 megawatts. So who says this country is not rich? Who says we don’t have potential? But are we realising these potentials?

“We are just being complacent, lazy and carefree. And that is how it is littered all over the country. I just gave you two examples”, Adelabu said.

The minister added his team would be visiting more stranded power locations across the country to show the world that Nigeria has the resources to be a leader in the power sector.

“With this new Electricity Act of 2023, states can now generate, transmit, and distribute power.

“They are like sovereigns. So the sub-nationals must take the bull by the horn and light up their states”, he advised.