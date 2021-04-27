The Board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. (Transcorp) appointed Victor Famuyibo and Ahmadu Sambo to its board of directors, effective April 22, 2021.

The group also announced the appointments of Vincent Ozoude, as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Trans-Afam Power Limited and Peter Ikenga, as MD/CEO of Transcorp Energy Ltd.

According to a statement from the board, Famuyibo, who joined the board with deep experience and knowledge in human resources and personnel management has worked with multinational companies such as UAC Nigeria, Heineken International and Nigerian Breweries Plc., where he led numerous teams to drive strong employee engagement.

Similarly, Sambo has over 30 years work experience in the private and public sectors in Nigeria and the United States of America. He retired as group general manager in charge of group finance for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He is a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Accountancy, and State of New Hampshire Board of Accountancy. He is also a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and National Association of Black Accountants.

The statement added that Vincent Ozoude joined Transcorp Group from General Electric (GE) Inc. sub-Sahara Africa, where he was sales director, covering the entire sub-Saharan Africa for General Electric Power Generation Services portfolio.

Peter Ikenga brings with him, a wealth of global professional experience, having directly developed and managed major oil, gas and power assets and operations in multiple regions including Nigeria, Brazil and the United States of America for Shell Nigeria and Shell International.

Commenting on the appointments, the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, said, “Transcorp has made a succession of important recent business acquisitions, consolidating our position in the power, oil and gas sectors, demonstrating our commitment to Nigeria’s economy and the rapid advance in our integrated power strategy. We are delighted to complement these with further investment in human capital. These announcements illustrate the depth, diversity and quality of experience of our leaders, both executive and non-executive. Our Board and management team, led by the President/Group CEO, Owen Omogiafo, are further capacitised to deliver our vision.”