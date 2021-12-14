Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has nominated Mr Muazu Sambo, from Taraba State, as a minister-designate to replace former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

Buhari’s letter seeking the confirmation of the nominee was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday.

The president said that his action is in accordance with Session 147 (2) of the Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The letter reads: “In accordance with session 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“I write in honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this ambition receives the usual expeditious of the Senate. Please accept Distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest regard.”