IPOB counters Uzodimma, says Nnamdi Kanu stopped sit-at-home, not him

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that Nnamdi Kanu, it leader, stopped the Monday sit-at-home and not the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma had on while giving his administration pass mark on tackling security challenges in the state, said the administration had successfully ended the sit-at-home ordered by IPOB.

Though IPOB leadership had since cancelled the sit-at-home on Mondays, those it called criminals kept enforcing the order violently across states in the Southeast.

Reacting to Uzodimma’s claim, the group argued that the governor does not have the capacity to stop any sit-at-home ordered by IPOB.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, said IPOB started the “infamous” Monday sit-at-home in 2021 but subsequently cancelled it as advised by its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, due to appeals from the elders and traditional rulers in the South-East.

The group added that Uzodimma coming out to say that he stopped IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo State showed that he is not properly informed.

The statement read in part, “Following the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home order by IPOB since last year, we the global movement and family of IPOB wish to remind Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma that he did not stop Monday sit-at-home in Imo State but our leader through IPOB leadership did.

“IPOB wishes to remind Hope Uzodinma that he does not have the capacity to stop any Sit-at-Home order initiated by IPOB. Yes, IPOB started the infamous Monday sit at home last year but subsequently cancelled it as advised by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, due to appeals from the elders and traditional rulers in our territory.

“Uzodimma coming out to say that he stopped IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo State shows that he is not properly informed. IPOB cannot give order and Hope Uzodinma will stop it because IPOB is an iroko tree planted by God and nobody can bring it down.

“We are not responsible for any non-existent Monday sit-at-home that Hope Uzodimma is claiming and yabbying about. So long as IPOB is concerned our people are freely going about their businesses on Mondays without molestations.

“Our people love and respect IPOB orders when called upon because they fully appreciate that our struggle is for their wellbeing and that of their children.

“We had long washed our hands off non-existent Monday sit-at-home order and we have repeatedly made our stand known to the people of the region.

“Our people are the IPOB and IPOB are our people. We understand ourselves and we roll together any time any day.”