Nigeria’s federal government has stated that there is no Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which currently awaits signing by the President.

The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said even when such a Collective Bargaining Agreement is produced between unions and the Federal Government, it is not the President that signs but the Government side – MDAs led by the direct employer – with the concilliating ministry witnessing.

This clarification, according to the ministry, has become necessary in view of the “deluge of deliberate misinformation being dished out to Nigerians by the President of ASUU, Prof. Osodeke, as well as his branch leaders, calling on President Buhari to sign an agreement which they claimed to have reached with the Federal Government.”

Senator Ngige noted that there is no such Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that has been reached between the Federal Government, ASUU and other university unions on the renegotiation of their salaries and allowances (wages).

He said, “What is in existence is a proposal. Even when such CBA is made, it is not the President that signs it. From available records, no Nigerian President or sovereign signs such.

“The true position is that Nigerians are aware that ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 and locked in negotiations on their demand, especially of their conditions of service – wages , salaries, allowances and other public service matters, that should be guided by relevant Federal Government Ministries and agencies – Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Budget Office of the Federation, National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, through the newly set-up Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee.

“It is pertinent to note that that Prof Nimi Brigg Committee, just like the Prof. Munzali Committee it replaced, is an internal committee of the Ministry of Education to receive ASUU demands and renegotiate areas of 2009 Agreement while also receiving briefs from the MDAs mentioned above that act as advisers, before making any counter offer to ASUU and other unions.

“Unfortunately, ASUU insisted that these relevant advisory MDAs recuse themselves from the sitting of the Briggs Committee, accusing them of non-cooperation. All alone with the Prof Briggs Committee,

“ASUU started fixing their salaries and allowances to the exclusion of the statutory government ministries and agencies that manage the entire annual finances of government, budget and fiscal policies, and the Office of the Head of Civil Service that is in charge of ensuring that public service rules and regulations are not undermined in any condition of service offered to public officers in the universities.

“Consequent upon this exclusion engineered by ASUU, and the arising complaints to the Chief of Staff to the President and the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment by the concerned MDAs, the Chief of Staff and the Honourable Minister of Labour set up an inter-Ministerial/Agency sub-committee, comprising the affected MDA’s under the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning to quickly look into

“Prof. Briggs Committee report which to all intents and purposes was still a proposal in June 2022 at the government side meeting. This assignment was to be completed with the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages and given two weeks to come up with their recommendations. Having rounded off its work, the committee returned as verdict: that with the Prof. Briggs Proposal of 109 -185% increase in the university wage structure, the Federal Government will incur an additional N560b as salaries alone, on top of the present N412b, less all other allowances such as Earned Academic Allowances and fringe benefits, Teaching Allowance, field trip, responsibility and post-graduate supervision allowances, hazard allowances, which were to gulp another N170b. In all, the sum of N1.12 Trillion will be needed to pay the salaries and allowances of university lecturers and other staff in the university system. At present, the wage bill of the university staff and their colleagues in Teaching Health Systems gulp nearly 50% of the total federal government staff personnel cost/wages.

“Recall too that the staff of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education have also placed their wage review in the front burner since two months ago. This is just like the medical doctors and the JOHESU who have placed before the federal government, the need for wage review which the government agrees that even with the 10% review of salary, following the Minimum Wage and the Consequential review of 2019, her employees will need some salary enhancement for all sectors and not just for education or health employees alone. Currently, the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages has finished the review of the Prof.”