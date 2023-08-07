The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has announced the release of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates.

The examination body also said the results of 262,803 candidates, that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Patrick Areghan said, “Gentlemen of the media, with joy in my heart and gratitude to God Almighty, I, on behalf of the Registrar to Council, the Management and Staff of the West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, welcome you to this press briefing to announce the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2023 in Nigeria.”

“The WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 spanned seven (07) weeks, from May 8 to June 23, 2023.”

Areghan said, the withheld results represented 16.29% of the total 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination.

He said, “The results of 262,803 candidates, representing 16.29% of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. This is (6.54%) lower than the 22.83% recorded in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2022.

“The reasons for this are not far-fetched. Candidates are no longer ready to study, they lack self-confidence, and their preparations for examinations are poor. There is over-reliance on the so-called ‘Expo’, which is non-existent. Candidates got frustrated when they got to the examination hall and discovered that all they had celebrated was fake.”

