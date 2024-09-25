Connect with us

FG raises N2.75bn through savings bond
Published

9 hours ago

on

Nigeria’s federal government savings bond for September 2027 has attracted N2.75bn in successful subscriptions, with an 18.20 per cent coupon rate.

The figure, which is contained in the Federal Government savings bond allotment result for September 2024, follows the recently concluded offer period that ran from September 2 to September 6, 2024.

The result revealed that a total of 930 successful subscriptions were recorded for the three-year bond, which was set to mature on September 11, 2027.

According to it, investors in the bond would enjoy quarterly coupon payments on December 11, March 11, June 11, and September 11 until maturity.

In addition, the two-year FGN Savings Bond, set to mature in September 2026, offered a 17.202 per cent coupon rate, raising N843.58m from 418 successful subscriptions during the same offer period.

The next settlement date for these bonds is September 11, 2024, when the bonds will officially be issued to successful subscribers.

In August, the Debt Management Office offered two Federal Government of Nigeria savings bonds for subscription at N1,000 per unit.

It said the first offer is a two-year FGN savings bond due on August 21, 2026, at a coupon of 17.373 per cent per annum.

