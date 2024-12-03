Connect with us

Aero Contractors slashes local flight tickets to N80,000
Published

59 mins ago

Aero Contractors has announced a minimum ticket price of N80,000 for local flights across its routes during the festive season.

The airline’s Managing Director, Ado Sanusi, disclosed this on Tuesday during a briefing with journalists, describing the initiative as a gesture to alleviate the financial burden on Nigerians amid the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Sanusi said the initiative, which will run through January 2024, is part of the company’s commitment to giving back to its customers during the holidays.

He said, “We understand the economic hardship Nigerians are facing, especially with high ticket prices, and we know the holiday season is nearby.

“In the spirit of Christmas, Aero Contractors has introduced what we call pocket-friendly Christmas prices. These fares, starting at N80,000, will apply to all our destinations, allowing Nigerians to travel without excessive costs.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, a Lagos-to-Abuja economy ticket on Aero Contractors was priced at N99,643, while business class tickets were sold for N189,167.

Sanusi explained that the airline designed the initiative to ensure families can reunite during the holidays without breaking the bank.

This is a way for us, as an organization with a long history of serving Nigerians, to give back to our loyal customers. We want to make it possible for families to meet their loved ones during this festive season without worrying about exorbitant travel costs,” he added.

Sanusi assured customers that despite the price reduction, Aero Contractors would remain profitable, having taken the current economic realities into account.

