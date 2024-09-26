Connect with us

Published

11 hours ago

on

CBN sells $20,000 to BDCs at N1,590/$

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has approved another sale of foreign exchange (FX) to eligible bureau de change (BDC) operators at N1,590 per dollar to meet the demand for invisible transactions.

The apex bank announced on Wednesday that it will sell $20,000 at the rate of N1,590/$ to each BDCs.

This was announced in a circular titled, ‘Sales of Foreign Exchange to BDCs to Meet Retail Market Demand for Eligible Invisible Transactions,’ and signed by W.J Kanya, acting director, trade and exchange department.

The apex bank stated: “This is to inform the Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators and the general public that the CBN will be providing additional liquidity to this segment of the foreign exchange market.

“To this end, CBN has approved the sale of US$20,000.00 to each eligible BDC at the rate of N1,590/5. This is to meet the demand for invisible transactions.

“All BDCs are allowed to sell to eligible end-users at a margin of NOT MORE THAN one percent (1%) above the purchase rate from CBN

“Eligible BDCs interested in this transaction are directed to make the Naira payment to the CBN Deposit Account Numbers with them.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

