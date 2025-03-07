FG freezes accounts of Simon Ekpa, others for alleged terrorism financing

The federal government has sanctioned Simon Ekpa, leader of a breakaway faction of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), and several other individuals and entities, for their alleged involvement in financing terrorism.

The sanctions include the immediate freezing of all funds, assets, and economic resources, and were announced on Thursday following a meeting of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee in Abuja.

This decision was made in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and received the approval of both the Attorney-General of the Federation and the President.

Government documents reveal that the committee has mandated financial institutions to identify and freeze all accounts linked to the designated individuals and entities without prior notice.

The sanctions extend to all funds, assets, and economic resources owned or controlled by the designated persons, including those that are jointly owned, indirectly controlled, or derived from their activities. Financial institutions are also required to file Suspicious Transactions Reports to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for further analysis.

Among the designated individuals and entities are:

Simon Ekpa Njoku (21-03-1985) – Guaranty Trust Bank: 0118835791, 0115442299, 0115442275

God’stime Promise Iyare (20-05-1996) – Access Bank: 0060032439, 1187008630, 1448136683; UBA: 2212655102; Moniepoint: 8197394552; Kuda: 2007096158

Promicool Venture – Moniepoint: 8197394576

Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi (27-09-1987) – Eco Bank: 3941072599; Fidelity: 6239280146; Opay: 8037688095; Moniepoint: 8196060258, 8196028438, 8196028452, 5380383959, 5612325508, 4730823866, 8037688095

John Anayo Onwumere (05-03-1987) – Sterling: 0026224269; Zenith: 4230646454

Chikwuka Godwin Eze (05-05-1975) – First Bank: 3031299977; Access Bank: 0110709618, 0108595489, 1132518632

Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo (27-05-1983)** – Union: 0010808495, 0110232286, 0069247850; Eco Bank: 2321194539; Opay: 8169916076; Moniepoint: 6786290317, 6786290300

Chinwendu Joy Owoh (10-02-1982)** – First Bank: 3125731837; GTB: 0115848475; Moniepoint: 6474876289; Union: 0014660761

Ginika Jane Orji (05-10-1995) – Blueridge: 8039231985; Opay: 7059681248, 8106940744

Awo Uchechukwu (11-12-1978). – First Bank: 3060144916

Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali (07-07-1998) – Access: 1612608952; FCMB: 6594319019; First Bank: 3147574474

Ohagwu Nneka Juliana (15-08-1985) – UBA: 2147559148

Eze Chibuike Okpoto (12-01-1989) – Access: 0071127599, 1138098116; FCMB: 3723955016; GT Bank: 0123014963

Nwaobi Henry Chimezie (12-06-1991) – Access: 1113046148; UBA: 2115584448, 2117752704; First Bank: 3067985749; Moniepoint: 8276850931

Ogomu Peace Kewe (27-06-1997) – Access: 1840168323; UBA: 2096777826; First Bank: 3124937333, 2041450556 (USD: 3180578127); Zenith: 2547460190; Opay: 9069071154; Kuda: 2028607838; Fidelity: 6552642526; GT Bank: 0258732080; Stanbic: 0021280495

Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises (3750733) – Access: 1872085373, 0800331795; Fairmoney: 2683102063; Fidelity: 5090919707; GTB: 0206153527, 0044247093, 0044247086, 0044247079, 0044247062, 0044247055, 0044247103, 4020644423; Opay: 9023765613, 8035144914, 8126308128; Polaris: 3124277058; Carbon: 0629821223; Zenith: 1226773554

Seficuvi Global Company (3225098) – Access Bank: 1436852548; Eco Bank: 3831141439

The government emphasised that the freezing measures will apply to all accounts associated with the designated subjects, including those linked to their signatories and directors, to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime.

Compliance reports are to be sent to the Nigeria Sanctions Committee Secretariat for review.

“For designated entities, this should include accounts linked to their signatories and directors to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime.

“You are required to report to the Sanctions Committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements.

“Immediately file a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis of the financial activities of such individuals or entities.

“The freezing obligation outlined above extends to all funds or other assets owned or controlled by the designated persons and entities, not only those tied to a particular act, plot, or threat of terrorism or terrorism financing.

“This includes funds or assets that are wholly or jointly owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons or entities.

“Additionally, it covers funds or assets derived or generated from funds or other assets owned or controlled directly or indirectly by designated persons or entities.

“It also includes funds or other assets of persons and entities acting on behalf of, or at the direction of designated persons or entities.

“A report of your compliance with this requirement may be sent to: [email protected], [email protected],” the document added.