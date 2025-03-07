Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Abia mourns as Sunny Onwuma, labour and productivity commissioner dies

The government of Abia State Government has announced the death of Sunny Onwuma, a member of the Abia State Executive Council and Honourable Commissioner for Labour and Productivity.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Prince Okey Kanu, on Friday, stated that Onwuma passed in the early hours of Monday, March 3, 2025, after a brief illness.

The deceased, who hails from Ihie in the Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of the state, was an alumnus of Government College Umuahia and Abia State University, Uturu.

The statement added that he was a dedicated member of the Labour Party and a respected leader within his community.

“The Abia State Government extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Abia State,” Kanu said.

“We fervently pray that God Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

“Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.”

