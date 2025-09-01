A Finnish court has sentenced pro-Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa to six years in prison after convicting him of terrorism-related crimes, including incitement to violence and membership of a terrorist group.

The judgment, delivered by the Päijät-Häme District Court, followed a lengthy investigation that exposed Ekpa’s role in promoting separatist violence in Nigeria’s Southeast through social media broadcasts.

Ekpa, who was arrested on November 21, 2024, by Finnish authorities, had long faced accusations of fuelling bloodshed by ordering attacks and enforcing illegal sit-at-home directives. The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said his activities between August 2021 and November 2024 amounted to “public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.”

Evidence presented in court showed that Ekpa’s messages radicalised followers, escalated insecurity and strengthened violent separatist cells.

Authorities also moved to cripple his support structure, freezing his personal assets alongside funds linked to his associates and affiliated companies as part of a broader crackdown.

The sentencing marks a major blow to the pro-Biafra agitation movement abroad and signals Europe’s growing intolerance for extremist activities targeting foreign nations.