IPOB sit-at-home protests linked to over 700 deaths in Nigeria’s Southeast — Report

Over 700 people have been killed in Nigeria’s southeast as a result of sit-at-home orders enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the past four years, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence, a Lagos-based research and risk analysis firm.

IPOB, a proscribed separatist group advocating for the independence of the predominantly Igbo southeastern region, launched the sit-at-home campaign in August 2021 to pressure the government into releasing its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Kanu, who has been in custody since 2021, is currently facing terrorism charges in Abuja.

Although IPOB initially suspended the weekly protests days after their launch — citing a “direct order” from Kanu — enforcement by a splinter faction led by Simon Ekpa, and armed groups claiming allegiance to IPOB has continued.

These groups have targeted civilians who defy the order and attacked government facilities and perceived political opponents.

According to the SBM report, the killings stem from violent enforcement by armed actors, clashes with security forces, and attacks on civilians who refused to comply with the order.

“IPOB’s enforcement tactics, including arson, looting, and targeted assassinations, have created a climate of fear,” the report stated. It added that compliance with the sit-at-home order was initially high, with 82.61% of residents observing it in 2021. However, actual support has since declined to around 29%, with many residents participating out of fear rather than solidarity.

The report also highlighted the economic toll of the weekly shutdowns, estimating losses of more than 7.6 trillion naira (approximately $4.79 billion) due to the disruption of commercial and social activities across the five southeastern states.

In response to the report, an IPOB spokesperson rejected the findings and denied the group’s involvement in the killings, blaming the violence on “kidnappers and criminals recruited by the government to blackmail and demonize IPOB.”

Despite IPOB’s denial of responsibility for recent high-profile attacks — including a 2021 prison break and the killing of over 30 travelers earlier this month — security agencies have consistently accused the group of orchestrating or inspiring such incidents.

The sit-at-home order, initially intended as a show of civil resistance, has devolved into a cycle of violence and economic hardship for the region’s residents. While the group insists on its nonviolent stance, the continued enforcement by rogue elements has left southeastern communities trapped in fear and uncertainty.