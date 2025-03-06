Connect with us

Some personnel of Nigerian Air Force on Thursday, allegedly attacked the headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and assaulted its CEO, Mrs. Folake Soetan, as well as other members of staff after a power disconnection over unpaid bills.

The Air Force officers, who were reportedly angered by the disconnection, stormed the premises, demanding immediate reconnection despite outstanding bills and allegations of electricity theft.

Witnesses say the situation escalated quickly as the personnel went on a rampage, breaking down doors and searching for Mrs. Soetan.

When they found her, the officers allegedly assaulted Soetan and forced her into the trunk of a vehicle within the premises.

A similar attack occurred at Ikeja Electric’s business unit on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos, where military personnel were seen wielding firearms and assaulting staff members.

A viral video circulating online captured over seven staff members seen kneeling on the ground while others were being physically assaulted. Armed personnel patrolled the premises, further heightening concerns over the use of force against civilian workers.

This attack comes barely a day after Ikeja Electric disconnected power supply to the NAF logistics base in Ikeja over unpaid bills and electricity theft.

 

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

