The Federal Government on Thursday dissolved the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Also dissolved is the Governing Council of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Bayelsa State.

A statement by Mr Ben Goong, a director in the Office of the Honourable Minister of Education, made this known in Abuja.

Goong quoted the Minister, Adamu Adamu as saying the dissolution of the Governing Councils was with immediate effect.

Adamu thanked members of the Governing Councils for their service to the institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the University of Port Harcourt governing council was inaugurated by the minister of education on Jan. 18, 2017 while that of Maritime University, Okerenkoko was inaugurated on March 22, 2018.