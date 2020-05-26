By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Dr John Taiwo Adekolawole has been accused of abuse of power, nepotism, suppression of dissenting voices and flagrant violation of rule of law.

The allegations which were contained in a letter by Chairman of Academic Staff Union of the Institution, Mr. A. Masopa, said since “Adekolawole took over, it has been a tenure of indiscriminate issuance of queries, lopsided appointments, nepotism, disobedience to extant rule and others.”

According to the letter, “On December 11, 2017, few month after his appointment as Rector, Dr Adekolawole gave his wife, Mrs Olukemi Adekolawole what can be regarded as triple promotion. She was promoted from CONTEDISS 7 to CONTEDISS 9 and backdated to January 2017, while the financial benefit started from January 2018.”

Other members of the institution who spoke to our correspondent said Mrs Adekolawole did not merit the promotion given to her by her husband as she had not added any qualification as at the time she was promoted.

It was also alleged that promotion committee did not sit on her matter as the rector unilaterally effected her promotion.

Reacting to the allegations, however, the Rector said his wife was promoted based on merit and was actually due for promotion to CONTEDISS 11.

He said, “for your information, my wife was duly promoted. She is now a Chartered Accountant and she is even on Level eleven. We are going to do next upgrading, those with ICAN will be promoted.”