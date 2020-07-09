OBINNA EZUGWU

The Federal government has rescinded its decision to open schools, noting that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) could not determine when schools would be reopened.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu who stated this while ddressing State House correspondents after the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday, said that Nigerian schools will not reopen until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has therefore said that final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to what had earlier been believed.

Adamu insisted that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

The Minister argued that he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to danger posed by Coronavirus.

He appealed to states that have announced the resumption of school in their states to reconsider their position so as not to jeopardize the lives of the students.