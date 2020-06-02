Adebayo Obajemu

For the second time in less than a month, Mark Zukerberg, Facebook founder is at odds with many Americans.

His stance on topical issues of the day is not mainstream.

Many have not forgotten in a hurry his beef with Twitters on the latter’s fact check on Trump’s tweets.

Now in a rare move, hundreds of Facebook’s staff today walked away from their remote working desks on Monday and took to Twitter to accuse social media giant’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, of inadequately policing U.S. President Trump’s post on Facebook’s platform.

They showed their disappointment and disgust over the decision of Facebook’s management to allow a statement posted by President Trump, in which he wrote “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

A tweet by Dan Abramov, a software engineer at Facebook, said “The React Core team is joining the Facebook employee walkout in solidarity with the Black community. Facebook’s recent decision to not act on posts that incite violence ignores other options to keep our community safe. We implore the Facebook leadership to #TakeAction

In response, the social media giant reacting to the development through spokesman for the company told CNBC on Monday that Facebook understood the concerns and was open to its employees expressing their bias freely.