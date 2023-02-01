Audio leaked by Achimugu disclosed nothing new — Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the audio leaked by his former aide, Michael Achimugu, in which he is alleged to have advised Olusegun Obasanjo, his then principal against ‘open corruption,’ disclosed nothing new.

The former vice president who spoke in a recent interview with the BBC, said he is the most investigated person in the country.

In January, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council asked law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute Abubakar for alleged corruption, based on the audio recording released by Achimugu.

In the audio, the former vice president is alleged to have explained how some organisations were set up to divert public funds.

Speaking in the interview, Abubakar said all corrupt allegations against him have been investigated in the past and he wasn’t found wanting.

“All that I know, all corrupt practices or corrupt allegations against me have been investigated in this country more than anybody else and nothing was found against me,” he said.

Asked if the voice in the leaked audio recording is his, Abubakar responded “that audio has disclosed nothing new”.

He repeated the same argument when the question was posed to him a second time.