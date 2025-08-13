Court restrains Ogun govt from demolishing Gbenga Daniel’s properties

The Ogun State High Court sitting in the Sagamu Judicial Division has granted an interim order stopping the state government from demolishing or interfering with properties belonging to former governor and current Ogun East senator, Gbenga Daniel.

The order, issued ex parte by Justice O.S. Oloyede, followed an affidavit of urgency filed by Daniel and his wife, Olufunke, in suit number HCS/371/2025.

The court held that immediate intervention was necessary to safeguard the properties pending further hearing, and restrained the defendants — including the state government, its agents, allies, proxies, assigns, and cronies — from demolishing, enforcing the August 8, 2025 quit notice, or in any way disturbing the claimants’ possession.

It further barred the defendants from committing any act of trespass or interfering with the couple’s quiet enjoyment of the properties until the substantive motion on notice is heard and determined. The case was adjourned to August 19, 2025, for the hearing of an interlocutory injunction.

The dispute centres on the planned demolition of Daniel’s Asoludero residence and Conference Hotel in Sagamu Local Government Area under the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022.

Daniel has alleged that the government’s move is politically motivated and violates due process, arguing that the buildings were legally constructed before the law came into effect.

However, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s spokesman, Kayode Akinmade, rejected the claims, insisting Daniel was not above the law. He said the senator, like other property owners in the area, had been served with the necessary notices but failed to produce his planning permit and land title for verification within the stipulated period, opting instead for “cheap blackmail.”

Akinmade maintained that the state government was acting in accordance with the law and advised Daniel to comply with official directives.