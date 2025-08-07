K1 De Ultimate blacklisted from flying for six months over Abuja Airport incident 

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has imposed a six-month no-fly sanction on popular Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, following his alleged unruly conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said the agency found the musician’s actions to be in breach of established aviation safety protocols and would not condone any form of impunity, regardless of status.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months flying in Nigeria,” Achimugu said. “Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.”

The altercation occurred on the morning of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, during boarding procedures for a ValueJet Airlines flight (VK 201) headed to Lagos. According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Fuji maestro attempted to carry an unidentified liquid—later confirmed to be alcohol—onboard in a flask, in violation of international aviation rules.

FAAN noted that the passenger was repeatedly warned by Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the flight captain about the prohibited item, referencing global aviation regulations including ICAO Annex 17 and Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP), which bar liquids exceeding 100ml from being taken through security unless declared and medically justified.

However, K1 allegedly refused to comply, and in a moment of confrontation, spilled the contents of the flask on a ValueJet security officer. Tensions escalated when the musician moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave, effectively delaying the flight’s operations. He was eventually escorted off the tarmac by AVSEC personnel.

Social media videos of the encounter have since gone viral, sparking widespread commentary. In the footage, the pilot, Captain Simisola Ajibola, is seen calmly confronting the musician while passengers waited. Many Nigerians have lauded the pilot’s professionalism in handling the situation.

Reacting to the development, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in a statement on Thursday, ordered that K1 be placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of further investigations. He also revealed that preliminary findings indicated serious breaches of aviation protocol on both sides.

“My preliminary impression is that it was obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides, which could have led to serious fatalities,” the minister said in a post on his official X account.

He described the Fuji icon’s conduct as “akin to a hostage situation,” noting that the musician physically obstructed the aircraft from taxiing – an action he termed “totally unacceptable.”

“The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even the point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here,” Keyamo added.

In addition to the no-fly directive, the NCAA disclosed that it would be writing to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to initiate legal proceedings against the singer for violations of aviation laws.

Achimugu stressed that President Bola Tinubu and Minister Keyamo were committed to the rule of law, and no individual—regardless of proximity to power—would be allowed to flout national regulations.

“All airlines, both domestic and international, should immediately be informed of this directive,” he said. “Anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence.”

K1 Denies Wrongdoing

In a swift response, the musician’s camp denied the allegations, describing the reports as exaggerated and misleading. In a statement issued by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed, K1 claimed that the flask in question contained only plain drinking water given to him at the airport lounge.

He said he had made respectful efforts to clarify the issue but was surprised at how it escalated.

“There was no attempt to block the aircraft or disrupt flight operations. K1 remained calm throughout the encounter,” the statement read.

The singer’s team also claimed that high-ranking airport officials and airline executives later reached out to apologise and even offered to provide a private jet to Lagos as compensation for the misunderstanding.

“We urge the public and media to allow truth – not sensationalism—to shape the narrative,” the statement added.

Despite the musician’s rebuttal, FAAN has reiterated its commitment to maintaining operational integrity and aviation safety at all times.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN stated: “The Authority will not tolerate any actions that compromise operational integrity or undermine aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved.”

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have promised that all those found culpable – whether airport staff or passengers – will be held accountable.