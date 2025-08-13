Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Gov. Abiodun swears in three new judges, urges integrity and fairness

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has sworn in three new judges to strengthen the state’s judiciary, pledging renewed hope for justice, protection against oppression, and the assurance that right will prevail over might.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saw the induction of former Chief Registrar of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, Mr. Julius Adebayo Ojikutu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Adejumoke Adewole; and Secretary of the Ogun State Judicial Service Commission, Mrs. Oluyemisi Adebo.

Governor Abiodun charged the new judges to dispense justice without fear, favour, affection, or ill-will, and to remain fair, firm, and courageous in the face of pressure. He urged them to always place the interest of justice and the people above personal considerations.

“Our government fully appreciates the role of the judiciary in nurturing democracy. This is not merely a legal obligation; it is a moral one—to ensure that justice is felt in tangible ways by every citizen, regardless of tribe, religion, political affiliation, or economic status,” he said.

He called on the judges to uphold the principles of separation of powers, ensuring the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary operate independently yet harmoniously within the constitutional framework for the good of the people.

Governor Abiodun also pledged that his administration would continue to respect court judgments, provide resources to support the judiciary, and enhance processes to ensure swift and fair dispensation of justice.

