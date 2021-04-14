Obasanjo and masquerade
Former President and Balogun (Prime Minister) of Owu, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo exchanging greeting in the Covid-19 way with a Masquerade at the 2021 Owu Masquerade Festival opening day at the palace of the Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu, at Oke Ago Owu, Abeokuta, yesterday. Pic Kehinde Akinyemi, SA Media.

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo exchanging greetings with a masquerade during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Owu Masquerade Festival on Tuesday.

