After Obasanjo visit, PDP faction targets Osun, Ekiti comeback in 2026, presidency in 2027

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its chairman, Taminu Turaki, has vowed to reclaim Osun and Ekiti states in the 2026 governorship elections, declaring the party’s readiness to reassert itself on the national political stage after consultations with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The faction said its visit to Obasanjo was to seek guidance, encouragement and strategic insight as it prepares for the 2026 and 2027 electoral cycles.

The development comes against the backdrop of deep divisions within the PDP, with the Wike-aligned National Executive Committee (NEC) accusing Turaki’s group of defying court judgments by organising what it described as an “illegal convention” in Ibadan that produced a parallel leadership.

Turaki led a delegation of senior party figures to Obasanjo’s residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, on Saturday. Those present included former governors Muazu Babangida Aliyu of Niger State and Jonah Jang of Plateau State, former Senate President and Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and the party’s National Secretary, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja.

They were received by Ogun State PDP Chairman, Hon. Abayomi Tella, and other party leaders before holding a closed-door meeting with the former president.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Turaki said the visit was to formally introduce the party’s new leadership to Obasanjo and benefit from his political experience.

“We came to our father to present ourselves and to appreciate him for his role in building democracy and strong institutions in Nigeria. We also sought his guidance as we prepare for the enormous task ahead,” he said.

Using a proverb to underscore the value of experience, Turaki said, “A woman who started cooking before you must have broken more pots. Baba has spoken to us, and we are better for it.”

He said the PDP was repositioned and ready for electoral battles, beginning with Osun and Ekiti.

“PDP is battle-ready for 2027. But before then, we will reclaim Ekiti State and then Osun State. When we achieve this, Nigerians will see clearly that the PDP is back and prepared to challenge the incompetence and maladministration of the APC,” he declared.

Turaki also appealed for unity within the party, urging members to close ranks in the interest of its revival.

“The PDP is back and ready to take its rightful place in the democratic process. Since our Ibadan convention, the APC is more worried than ever. The dynamics have changed,” he said.

Ogun State PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, described the visit as a turning point for the party, saying it marked a “new dawn”.

“Our members are excited and hopeful again. The era of past problems is over. We are entering a new phase, and we are ready,” Tella said.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would fare better in future elections, insisting that voters were eager for change.

“It will be the people against political parties. The people of Ogun State know the difference in governance. With their support, PDP will reclaim leadership in 2027,” he said.

Tella also warned that setbacks recorded in previous elections would not be repeated, stressing that party members would fully exercise their democratic rights in the next polls.