Obasanjo to Leaders: Nigeria needs visionary policies beyond election cycles

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerian leaders to embrace long-term, forward-thinking policies that transcend electoral cycles, insisting that the country’s challenges cannot be solved through short-term or partisan approaches.

Speaking virtually on Tuesday at the Second Bi-Annual Honours Awards & Dinner of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy & Strategic Studies (AANI), Lagos chapter, Obasanjo said Nigeria requires leaders with foresight, integrity, and a commitment to building strong institutions.

The event, held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, honoured Obasanjo with a Special Recognition Award for his contribution to national development and leadership.

In his remarks, the former president said he was proud of the institute’s alumni and their contributions to nation-building, adding that Nigeria’s stability and progress depend on strategic planning rather than political expediency.

“Good policy is rooted in honesty, courage and the willingness to put the national interest above short-term or partisan gains,” Obasanjo said. “Nigeria’s problems require vision, patience and the ability to design policies that endure beyond electoral cycles.”

He challenged AANI members to serve as mentors and catalysts for the next generation.

“Invest time in young Nigerians. Build their capacity, teach them ethical leadership and encourage their participation in public service,” he said.

Obasanjo stressed the need to strengthen institutions rather than personalities, noting that “true progress is achieved when institutions are resilient, transparent and accountable.”

He also urged the alumni body to champion unity and inclusive development, saying their training should position them as mediators and nation-builders in moments of division.

“May the institute continue to produce the wise, courageous and committed leaders our country so badly needs,” he added.

AANI Lagos highlights mission

Chairman of AANI Lagos, Omolara Balogun, said the awards were meant to celebrate individuals who embody the institute’s ideals and demonstrate exceptional public service.

She noted that the ceremony was taking place at a time of major global and national transformations, underscoring the need to focus on policy effectiveness, governance, and personal responsibility.

Balogun explained that the National Institute was founded to groom leaders from key sectors – military, intelligence, public service, private sector, academia, and civil society – who would work together to build a more inclusive and equitable nation.

“Those privileged to pass through the National Institute are given not just a distinction, but a lifetime responsibility to work continuously toward a better society,” she said.

She added that Lagos chapter members continue to put their expertise at the disposal of the state through thought-led engagements aimed at bridging the gap between ideas and implementation.

Sanwo-Olu, others receive honours

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof Ayo Omotayo, received special recognition at the event.

Several distinguished personalities were honoured, including the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and former ICAN President Comfort Eyitayo.

Other recipients of the Distinguished Service Award were Dr Aderemi Desalu, Maj. Gen. Abimbola Amusu (retd.), Maj. Gen. Obashina Ogunbiyi (retd.), and Major General Adetokunbo Fayemiwo (retd.).

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Maj. Gen. Ike Nwachukwu were honoured with the Legacy Award alongside five others.

In all, 29 individuals were recognised across award categories, while the Nigerian Army and Proshare LLC received institutional honours.

AANI, founded for graduates of the Senior Executive Course of NIPSS, describes itself as a platform dedicated to shaping Nigeria’s future through policy advocacy, leadership development, and strategic national interventions.