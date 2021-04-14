Kunle Idowu

The Egba division of Ogun State on Saturday, recorded its first kidnap case as a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola was abducted by gunmen in Obada-Oko town of Ewekoro Local government area of Ogun State.

It was learnt that the boy had a taste of the nefarious act at about 9pm when the gunmen, numbering about six laid ambush him, his mother and grand mother as they were retiring to their residence at Destiny Estate in Obada

The Trio, it was further gathered were returning home after attending the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) programme where the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had ministered.

The gunmen, who were hiding in a nearby bush close to the victim’s house, pounced on the family when Ajibola alighted from his mother’s car to open the gate.

Sources informed that the victim’s mother, Bisi Ajibola and her grandmother were beaten, almost to stupor by the gunmen.

Grandmother if the abducted boy, who identified herself as Victoria, said she was still in shock as the gunmen beat her thoroughly, not minding her old age.

She said, “The incident occurred around 9.30pm. We normally come back home everyday around 8pm, but, the General Overseer of our church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye came to one of our churches in Adigbe area and we attended the programme.

“Our shop where we were selling goods is very close to the church, we closed from the shop late. Whenever we come back home, it is the boy that usually open the gate.

“When the boy alighted from the vehicle to open the gate, the gunmen came out of the bush in front of our house and pounced on us.

“The gunmen entered together with us into the compound of our house, two of them were outside, while four came into the house and pointed their guns at us. They also beat us mercilessly.

“One of them who covered his face spoke in Yoruba to us, he was the only person that spoke. They seized the boy’s phone and that of his mother and they took the boy away,” she said

It learnt that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) incharge of Obada Police Station,later visited the victims in their home and asked them to come to the Station to make official report,which Hallmark gathered,they have since done.

Findings revealed that, the kidnappers left their clothes in the bush in front of the victims house before going away with the innocent boy.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to newsmen today saying, “Yes, it is true, but the information I have with me is still sketchy but I will find out more details from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Obada”.