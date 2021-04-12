The Osun State Police Command on Sunday said a suspected ritualist has killed and cut off the head and hands of a female food vendor in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

Yemisi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson who said this in a statement, noted that the police were on the trail of the assailant.

She explained that the woman, known as Iya Elekuru, was lured into a building by her killer, under the pretence that he wanted to buy food from her.

“The woman hawking food was lured inside a house and was brutally murdered,” she said.

“The suspect chopped off her head and hand and then he fled the scene with the mutilated body parts. Our men have, however, evacuated the body of the woman.

“The son of the victim has also claimed the corpse and buried her according to Islamic rites.

“Irate youths have, however, razed the building where the woman was killed and police efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.”

It was gathered that a herbalist (suspected to be the culprit) was the one living in the house where the woman’s body was found.