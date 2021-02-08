OBINNA EZUGWU

Irked by the decision of Lagos judicial panel to reopen Lekki Tollgate, protesters have resolved to occupy the tollgate on Saturday, February 13.

The judicial panel of inquiry set up in the state to investigate alleged police brutality in the aftermath of EndSARS protests, had on Saturday, delivered a ruling allowing Lekki Concession Company to regain possession and reopen the Lekki tollgate.

Recall that the tollgate has been closed following the alleged shooting and killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers and police.

The Lagos panel was divided as five of the nine members of the panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd), voted in support of the reopening of the tollgate at the last sitting on Saturday.

Offended by the decision of the panel, activists say they will hold another protest at the tollgate on Saturday.

Many who took to twitter to canvass support for the protest, said the decision to reopen the tollgate was an insult to memory of those killed during the shooting, who according to them, are yet to get justice.

The protest has been fixed for Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 7am.

“OCCUPY LAGOS LEKKI TOLL-GATE! Saturday: 13th Feb, 7AM. “If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government” – Emiliano Zapata.” tweeted activist Aye Mojubar

“Lagos State government, Lekki Concession Company and some members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel members inspired the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest planned for 7am on Saturday, February,” Gbénga Ṣẹ̀san, @gbengasesan noted

Others also expressed support for the protest.

