By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state commissioner for finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji has congratulated the Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi on the occasion of his one year anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Mr Oyebamiji in a congratulatory letter to the monarch made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday through his media aid, described the royal father as a blessing to the ancient town.

The Finance Commissioner who is also the Otun Asuwaju of Ikire land, explained that the reign of Ọba Adenekan Afolabi has brought unprecedented development to Apomu kingdom and its environs, noting that the last one year of the monarch’s reign has been full of immeasurable strings of achievements and development in all the nooks and crannies of the town.

He added that the growth and development being experienced in Apomu land under the king is no doubt due to the fact that the monarch has never left God out, stressing that it takes the wisdom of God for a monarch to have a peaceful and progressive reign over a town as big as Apomu.

The statement reads in part, “Kabiesi, I join millions of your children home and abroad, friends, associates and other well wishers to wish you happy first anniversary on the throne of your forefathers as the Alapomu of Apomu kingdom.

“Since you ascended the throne of your fathers, your achievements both within and outside of Apomu land cannot be measured. You have brought your wealth of experience laced with humility and compassion to bear on your town and environs.

“I am happy to be alive today to congratulate you as you mark one year on the stool of your forefathers, your reign as king has been filled with unprecedented growth and development, the kind that Apomu has never witnessed before.

“I must also congratulate all sons and daughters of Apomu land, residents, friends and well wishers of the town for the feat achieved by the monarch. You can join the king to sustain this tempo of development if you continue to show love to Apomu land and cooperate with the king.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, Dr/Mrs Shekinat Oyebamiji and my entire family, I prayer that the good Lord would continue to spare the life of our revered king to witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers in good health and abundance of blessings”. Oyebamiji stressed.